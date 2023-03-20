Re-elected Abiodun says power belongs to God

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commended the people of the state for renewing his mandate for another term of four years, just as he remarked that “Power Belongs to God.”

Abiodun described his victory as heart-warming, and “further proof that no man can play God or stop what God has ordained.”

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin on Sunday, said though the election was keenly contested, his re-election came to him as a sign of good faith and a vote of confidence in his administration by the people, assuring that his second term would usher in more goodies of democracy.

He said his victory is a further challenge to deliver on the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC), even as he promised that he would continue with the government of inclusiveness that has been the hallmark of his Administration in the last four years.

While commending the people for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during the polls, the governor equally lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, the media and other relevant stakeholders for ensuring an atmosphere which enabled peaceful elections.

Abiodun also thanked the party leaders, stalwarts and members of the APC in the state, who worked assiduously for the party’s victory, assuring them that he would continue to keep the flag of the party flying, by continuing to deliver good governance across the state.

The governor called on the opposition and well-meaning individuals in the state to join hands with him in order to move Ogun State to a higher pedestal, “including those who contested against me yesterday.

“I want to thank all the good people of Ogun State for this renewed mandate, all my appointees, all my personal friends for their consistent support and prayers, particularly as we prepared for this election.

“I want to thank all our civil servants, the Independent National Electoral Commission for overseeing such a transparent process in Ogun State.

“I want to thank our law enforcement agencies for being on top of the situation, I want to thank all our traditional rulers and of cause the gentlemen of the press, my media protocol team, the great Nigerian Students, our youths, our Iyaloja’s and all other associations and unions.”

He further said: “I also want to extend my gratitude to all other political parties in Ogun State, I accept this renewed mandate and pledge to be even more committed to our vision, that vision has always been to a good government that provides an enabling environment for public private sector partnership which we believe is very fundamental to the economic growth of this state and the individual prosperity of all our people.

“I promise that I will be fair, just and I will continue to be equitable, I will not develop any part of this state at the expense of another, I will continue to be inclusive, participatory, to be responsive, to be accountable, to be fair, to be just and to obey the rule of law, I will be the Governor of all, even to those that did not support me.

“I hereby call on all Ogun State citizens, even those that were opposed to my reelection, the election is over, you also wanted to serve, let us remember that it is God that crowns, please, come and join hands with me in rebuilding the future of this great state together.”

He reiterated his Administration’s commitment to principle of equity, fairness and justice, maintaining that his Administration would not be characterized by favouritsm, nepotism and lopsidedness in situating developmental projects in all the four zones and three senatorial districts of the state.

According to Abiodun, in his second term, he “shall ensure the completion of several projects, aimed at improving the standard of living of the people and the economic prosperity of the state from the unparalleled success already recorded”.

He also promised to be inclusive, participatory, transparent, accountable, fair and not develop any part of the state at the expense of the other.