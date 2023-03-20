Nasarawa guber poll: INEC declares Sule winner with 347,209

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the incumbent Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, as winner of the Saturday March 18, 2023 Gubernatorial Election in the state.

According to the results declared by INEC, Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged with the total of 347,209 votes against his closet contender of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Emmanuel Ombugadu, who got 283,016 votes.

Read also: Two women win Assembly seat in Kogi

Ishaya Tanko, State Returning officer for the governorship election and vice Chancellor, University of Jos said: “having satisfied the requirements and having received the total votes of 347,209 by the APC with the candidate Sule Audu Alhaji, is hereby returned and declared the winner of the Governorship election in Nasarawa State.”