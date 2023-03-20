Protest in Enugu over result announcement

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State on Monday morning marched in protest to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Centre in Enugu. Each of the groups is claiming winner of the governorship election in the state at the INEC collection center Enugu.

While the PDP supporters are asking the INEC to announce Peter Mbah, the party’s candidate, as the authentic winner since the INEC has rounded off the collation of result yesterday nigh, supporters of Labour party on the other hand are contesting the vote from Enugu East Local Government and called on the INEC to cancel the vote.