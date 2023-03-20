PDP leads Edo Assembly election with 12 out of 24 seats

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed about 12 out of the 24 constituency seats in the Edo State House of Assembly elections.

Results of the election so far declared, showed that while the All Progressives Congress (APC) has six seats, Labour Party (LP) currently has a seat in its pocket.

Meanwhile, Marcus Onobun, speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has been declared winner of Federal House of Representatives seat of Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben Federal Constituency of Edo state in the rescheduled election.

In the election which was rescheduled for March 18 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following alleged omission of some party logos in the ballot papers, Marcus Onobun, according to INEC returning officer, Solomon Omonigho, scored 17,611 votes to defeat Patrick Idiake, his APC opponent, who polled 16,509 votes.

Read also: Re-elected Abiodun says power belongs to God

A breakdown of the results of the house of assembly elections show that a total of 19 constituency areas had been declared so far while five others, including Egor, Etsako I, Etsako II, Oredo East and Ovia South-West were yet to be announced.

Speaking with journalists, Obo Efanga, Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, said, “We had elections into the 24 state constituencies to elect members of the house of Assembly and we also had election into Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben federal constituency which we could not conduct along with others on Saturday, February 25.

“Of the 24 state assembly seats, declaration have been made on 19 so far and we are yet to get information from the other constituencies,” he added.

In the results declared so far, the Peoples Democratic Party won Akoko Edo I, Akoko Edo II, Esan Central, Esan North East II, Esan South East, Igueben, Ikpoba-Okha, Orhiomwon II, Ovia North East II, Ovia North East II, Owan West and Uhunmwonde.

As of the time of filing this report, the All Progressives Congress had won the following seats Esan North East I, Esan West, Etsako Central, Etsako East, Orhiomwon I and Owan East; while the Labour Party claimed Oredo West constituency.