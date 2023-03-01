Presidential, National Assembly Elections, a caricature of non preparation – Nasarawa ZLP

The outcome of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections, which was characterised by deficiencies at all levels showed that, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was not prepared to conduct the 2023 elections.

The running mate of the Zenith Labour Party Governorship candidate in Nasarawa, Monday Abimiku, who stated this in interview in Lafia said, INEC has assured every Nigerians that the election was going to be credible and results will be transmitted automatical to the INEC portal, and wondered why the commission did not keep to it words.

He mentioned, the delay in delivery election materials to polling units, inability to upload election results and to transmit same to INEC portal, intimidation of voters, diversion of electoral materials and poor handling of BVAS are some of the issues that marred the conduct of the elections.

He said, with the assurances to Nigerians, “we expected more than this. INEC has not done the needful because we have alot of issues from one polling units and wards to the other.

“Hence INEC need to explain to Nigeria’s populace why it did not adhere strictly to the 2022 Electoral acts.

“As far as I am concern, I am not satisfy with the conduct of the election. This election is just a caricature of non preparation and nonchalant attitude of INEC staff,” Abimiku said

The ZLP Guber running mate further, “for INEC not to adhere strictly to the 2022 Electoral acts, is an aberration of the law.

“We thought that this election will take different part with the new Electoral acts and the introduction of BVAS. Since we had different electoral malpractices and abnormallies in the past.

“We expected a new dimension, but however, we are surprised that INEC went so low to compromise the process in favour of a particular party,” he added.

On the forthcoming governorahip election, Abimiku ZLP is fully ready to wrestle power with the ruling APC in the state.

“As the third force political party in the state, ZLP is capacitated, fully on ground and we have all it takes to challenge keenly the incumbent governor at the polls,” he said.

He explained that, the party is leveraging on unfriendly policies and principles of the APC government in the area of insecurity, poor workers’ welfare, unemployment rate,lack of due process in governance among other to emerge victorious at the polls.