Oshiomhole wins polling unit

Sorting and counting of votes have commenced in some polling units across Edo State, including Etsako West, Oredo, Orhiomwon and Esan South East local government areas of the state.

While some polling unit results have started to come in across the units with reports of Labour Party (LP) leading the presidential race in Oredo area and some Esan axis, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is dominating Etsako West. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in control of some areas in Orhiomwon local government area.

Meanwhile, Adams Oshiomhole, the APC senatorial candidate in Edo North senatorial district, has won his polling units, Unit 01, Ward 10 Etsako West local government area.

According to the result announced by an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the polling unit, Oshiomhole scored 479 votes to defeat Francis Alimikhena, his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 39 votes. While the Labour Party candidate polled 5 votes.