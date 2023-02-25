Polls: APC chieftain, Bola Ilori commends INEC on BVAS

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Bola Ilori, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for introducing the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the ongoing general elections in the country.

Ilori, who spoke with journalists at his hometown, Ondo City after casting his vote, however, said the introduction of the BVAS has helped the accreditation and voting process.

According to him, “it has been a very peaceful election and we can see that the BVAS here is working perfectly. Though, we might not know for other places. But the introduction of BVAS has helped in the accreditation process.

“The era when somebody can come and use another person’s card seems to be over. If I have any advice, left for INEC, from my observation, is that party agents should be allowed to monitor the BVAS to ensure that it ticks, because as it is now, whatever the person holding the BVAS shakes his head, you might not really know if the BVAS really reads or doesn’t.

“There is no reason why INEC should say party agents should distance from the accreditation officer to affirm that things are correct. I think that will be the last leg in the shame of accreditation process that we’ve seen and I think once they do that, Nigeria will be cool, at least, at the accreditation level. What will be left will be collation and that is easier to track.

“Once there is no issue at the polling units, tracking other level is easy because the primary source is what is very important. Now, if the BVAS work correctly and the agents are sure, tracking every other level of the process will be easier but I think by and large, it is kudos to INEC.

“Besides, there is no issue of vote buying, we might not know what other things other people may be devising but as for here where I voted, there is no money for anybody to give anybody, so, it is a cashless election.

“I am confident that my party, APC will win the election because we’ve done all we needed to do and we believe that people reward hardwork, it is obvious that our party worked best to convince Nigerians about this election.”