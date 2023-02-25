Atiku Beats Tinubu, FCT Minister in his ward

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has record a landslide win in his l Ajia ward 012 polling unit amassing about 282 votes beating Bola Ahmed Tinubu who scored 12 votes and Labour Party scored 6 votes in the polling unit where the FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello votes.

Announcing the results, the presiding officer, Nalawu Philips, read the results as follows:

Ajia Ward 012

PDP. 282

APC. 57

LP. 6

NNPP 1

Ajia WARD 015

PDP. 74

APC. 12

LP. 1

NNPP. 2

It is the first time Atiku has ever worn his ward since he declared to run for president in 2015 until now.