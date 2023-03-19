Nakwada re-elected as member Representing Bogoro Constituency

Wakili Musa Nakwada, a member representing Bogoro Constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly has been re-elected to again represent the constuency for another four years.

Announcing the result at the (INEC) Office in Bogoro local government area of Bauchi State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Musa Wakili Nakwada winner of the state Assembly election.

The Returning Officer for the Bogoro state Assembly election, Professor Ahmad S. Muhammad who made the declaration on Sunday morning said the candidate of the People Democratic party (PDP) Honorable Musa Wakili Nakwada polled 13, 834 votes to defeat his closes rival, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Honorable Bulus Iliya who scored 12,991 votes.

While Honorable Bulus Philip Dinki of the New Nigerian People’s Party polled a total number of 3363 votes.