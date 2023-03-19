Makinde re-elected with 563, 756 votes
...wins in 31 local governments ...APC clinches two LGs
Governor Seyi Makinde and candidate of People’s Democratic Party has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Óyo state.
Makinde who contested for second term under the umbrella party polled 563, 756 votes to defeat All Progressives Party (APC) ,candidate,Teslim Kolawole Folarin who garnered 256, 685 votes to claim second position while the Accord Party candidate, Adebayo Adelabu trailed behind the two of them with 38, 357 votes.
Adedayo Bamire, a Professor and
INEC returning officer of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, declared Makinde winner of the election saying “I declare Makinde of the PDP having satisfied the requirement of the law , is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected.
The governor wins in 31 local government areas while Folarin clinched two local governments which is Irepo and Oorelope.
With is re-election, Makinde will be the second governor to serve for two- term in the state. Late Governor Abiola Ajimobi was the first to break the jinx of second term in the pacesetter state.
Reacting , Makinde said he was ready to harder under the Omituntun 2.0 adding as he said during his campaign, that he second would be better , sweeter and effective.
While thanking his leaders in the party, supporters, the governor said he dedicated his victory God and people of the state.
But PDP in a statement noted that the victory of the party at the poll is a product of the voice of the people.
While thanking the people of the State for endorsing and affirming Makinde’s reelection bid, the party assured the masses of a better governance in Omituntun 2.0.
Below are results of governorship election in the state:
1: Ona-Ara ,
Accord: 1,212,
APC: 5,510,
PDP: 17,326,
(2) Ibadan North West.
Accord: 1,291
APC: 5,947
PDP: 19, 007
3) Ibarapa East.
Accord: 1,885
APC: 7094
PDP: 11,125
4) Afijio.
Accord: 1,357
APC: 5,588
PDP: 13,139
5) Atiba.
Accord: 1,113
APC: 7,484
PDP: 18,389
6) Orire.
Accord: 1,895
APC: 9,216
PDP: 13,767
7) Ibadan South West.
Accord: 2,270
APC: 9,491
PDP: 31,273
8) Oluyole.
Accord: 1,386
APC: 6,592
PDP: 21,700
9) Atisbo.
Accord: 1,188
APC: 6,955
PDP: 9,199
10) Saki East .
Accord: 188
APC: 5,519
PDP: 8,374
11) Surulere.
Accord: 271
APC: 8,882
PDP: 15,554
12) Itesiwaju.
Accord: 2036
APC: 4,597
PDP: 8,034
13) Ogo Oluwa.
Accord: 50
APC: 5,570
PDP: 10,930
14) Irepo
Accord: 388
APC: 9,785
PDP: 7,193
15) Olorunsogo.
Accord: 998
APC: 4,851
PDP: 5,838
16) Ibadan North East.
Accord: 1,564
APC: 8,486
PDP: 29,396
17) Ogbomosho South.
Accord: 10
APC: 8,257
PDP: 17,693
18) Ibadan South East
Accord: 1,846
APC: 9,147
PDP: 23,585
19) Ibarapa North LG
Accord 563
APC 5,678
PDP 10,845
20) Ibarapa Central LG
Accord 1,455
APC 6,287
PDP 10,491
21) Oyo West LG
Accord 431
APC 7,599
PDP 15,084
22) Oyo East LG
Accord 571
APC 6,999
PDP 15,751
23) Ogbomoso North LG
Accord 562
APC 10,661
PDP 20,387
24) Ido LG
Accord 822
APC 7,865
PDP 19,284
25) Kajola LG
Accord 1,710
APC 9,523
PDP 13,562
26) Lagelu LG
Accord 886
APC 7,432
PDP 19,104
27) Ibadan North LG
Accord 2,120
APC 11,883
PDP 39,658
28) Iseyin LG
Accord 501
APC 9,694
PDP 25,740
29) Egbeda LG
Accord 3,072
APC 7,377
PDP 30,444
30) Saki West LG
Accord 607
APC 13,753
PDP 17,452
31) Oorelope LG
Accord 1,602
APC 7,077
PDP 6,485
32) Iwajowa LG
Accord 269
APC 6,441
PDP 9,029
33) Akinyele LG
Accord 1,287
APC 9,445
PDP 28,920