   
BusinessDay

Makinde re-elected with 563, 756 votes

...wins in 31 local governments ...APC clinches two LGs

Seyi Makinde
Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State

Governor Seyi Makinde and candidate of People’s Democratic Party has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Óyo state.

Makinde who contested for second term under the umbrella party polled 563, 756 votes to defeat All Progressives Party (APC) ,candidate,Teslim Kolawole Folarin who garnered 256, 685 votes to claim second position while the Accord Party candidate, Adebayo Adelabu trailed behind the two of them with 38, 357 votes.

Adedayo Bamire, a Professor and
INEC returning officer of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, declared Makinde winner of the election saying “I declare Makinde of the PDP having satisfied the requirement of the law , is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected.
The governor wins in 31 local government areas while Folarin clinched two local governments which is Irepo and Oorelope.

With is re-election, Makinde will be the second governor to serve for two- term in the state. Late Governor Abiola Ajimobi was the first to break the jinx of second term in the pacesetter state.

Reacting , Makinde said he was ready to harder under the Omituntun 2.0 adding as he said during his campaign, that he second would be better , sweeter and effective.

While thanking his leaders in the party, supporters, the governor said he dedicated his victory God and people of the state.

But PDP in a statement noted that the victory of the party at the poll is a product of the voice of the people.

While thanking the people of the State for endorsing and affirming Makinde’s reelection bid, the party assured the masses of a better governance in Omituntun 2.0.

Read also: Early result: Abdulrazaq clears 13 out of 16 LGAs in Kwara

Below are results of governorship election in the state:

1: Ona-Ara ,

Accord: 1,212,

APC: 5,510,

PDP: 17,326,

(2) Ibadan North West.

Accord: 1,291
APC: 5,947
PDP: 19, 007

3) Ibarapa East.
Accord: 1,885
APC: 7094
PDP: 11,125

4) Afijio.
Accord: 1,357
APC: 5,588
PDP: 13,139

5) Atiba.
Accord: 1,113
APC: 7,484
PDP: 18,389

6) Orire.
Accord: 1,895
APC: 9,216
PDP: 13,767

7) Ibadan South West.
Accord: 2,270
APC: 9,491
PDP: 31,273

8) Oluyole.
Accord: 1,386
APC: 6,592
PDP: 21,700

9) Atisbo.
Accord: 1,188
APC: 6,955
PDP: 9,199

10) Saki East .
Accord: 188
APC: 5,519
PDP: 8,374

11) Surulere.
Accord: 271
APC: 8,882
PDP: 15,554

12) Itesiwaju.
Accord: 2036
APC: 4,597
PDP: 8,034

13) Ogo Oluwa.
Accord: 50
APC: 5,570
PDP: 10,930

14) Irepo
Accord: 388
APC: 9,785
PDP: 7,193

15) Olorunsogo.
Accord: 998
APC: 4,851
PDP: 5,838

16) Ibadan North East.
Accord: 1,564
APC: 8,486
PDP: 29,396

17) Ogbomosho South.
Accord: 10
APC: 8,257
PDP: 17,693

18) Ibadan South East
Accord: 1,846
APC: 9,147
PDP: 23,585

19) Ibarapa North LG

Accord 563

APC 5,678

PDP 10,845

20) Ibarapa Central LG

Accord 1,455

APC 6,287

PDP 10,491

21) Oyo West LG

Accord 431

APC 7,599

PDP 15,084

22) Oyo East LG

Accord 571

APC 6,999

PDP 15,751

23) Ogbomoso North LG

Accord 562

APC 10,661

PDP 20,387

24) Ido LG

Accord 822

APC 7,865

PDP 19,284

25) Kajola LG

Accord 1,710

APC 9,523

PDP 13,562

26) Lagelu LG

Accord 886

APC 7,432

PDP 19,104

27) Ibadan North LG

Accord 2,120

APC 11,883

PDP 39,658

28) Iseyin LG

Accord 501

APC 9,694

PDP 25,740

29) Egbeda LG

Accord 3,072

APC 7,377

PDP 30,444

30) Saki West LG

Accord 607

APC 13,753

PDP 17,452

31) Oorelope LG

Accord 1,602

APC 7,077

PDP 6,485

32) Iwajowa LG

Accord 269

APC 6,441

PDP 9,029

33) Akinyele LG

Accord 1,287

APC 9,445

PDP 28,920

You might also like More from author
Skip to toolbar