Makinde re-elected with 563, 756 votes

Governor Seyi Makinde and candidate of People’s Democratic Party has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Óyo state.

Makinde who contested for second term under the umbrella party polled 563, 756 votes to defeat All Progressives Party (APC) ,candidate,Teslim Kolawole Folarin who garnered 256, 685 votes to claim second position while the Accord Party candidate, Adebayo Adelabu trailed behind the two of them with 38, 357 votes.

Adedayo Bamire, a Professor and

INEC returning officer of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, declared Makinde winner of the election saying “I declare Makinde of the PDP having satisfied the requirement of the law , is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected.

The governor wins in 31 local government areas while Folarin clinched two local governments which is Irepo and Oorelope.

With is re-election, Makinde will be the second governor to serve for two- term in the state. Late Governor Abiola Ajimobi was the first to break the jinx of second term in the pacesetter state.

Reacting , Makinde said he was ready to harder under the Omituntun 2.0 adding as he said during his campaign, that he second would be better , sweeter and effective.

While thanking his leaders in the party, supporters, the governor said he dedicated his victory God and people of the state.

But PDP in a statement noted that the victory of the party at the poll is a product of the voice of the people.

While thanking the people of the State for endorsing and affirming Makinde’s reelection bid, the party assured the masses of a better governance in Omituntun 2.0.

Below are results of governorship election in the state:

1: Ona-Ara ,

Accord: 1,212,

APC: 5,510,

PDP: 17,326,

(2) Ibadan North West.

Accord: 1,291

APC: 5,947

PDP: 19, 007

3) Ibarapa East.

Accord: 1,885

APC: 7094

PDP: 11,125

4) Afijio.

Accord: 1,357

APC: 5,588

PDP: 13,139

5) Atiba.

Accord: 1,113

APC: 7,484

PDP: 18,389

6) Orire.

Accord: 1,895

APC: 9,216

PDP: 13,767

7) Ibadan South West.

Accord: 2,270

APC: 9,491

PDP: 31,273

8) Oluyole.

Accord: 1,386

APC: 6,592

PDP: 21,700

9) Atisbo.

Accord: 1,188

APC: 6,955

PDP: 9,199

10) Saki East .

Accord: 188

APC: 5,519

PDP: 8,374

11) Surulere.

Accord: 271

APC: 8,882

PDP: 15,554

12) Itesiwaju.

Accord: 2036

APC: 4,597

PDP: 8,034

13) Ogo Oluwa.

Accord: 50

APC: 5,570

PDP: 10,930

14) Irepo

Accord: 388

APC: 9,785

PDP: 7,193

15) Olorunsogo.

Accord: 998

APC: 4,851

PDP: 5,838

16) Ibadan North East.

Accord: 1,564

APC: 8,486

PDP: 29,396

17) Ogbomosho South.

Accord: 10

APC: 8,257

PDP: 17,693

18) Ibadan South East

Accord: 1,846

APC: 9,147

PDP: 23,585

19) Ibarapa North LG

Accord 563

APC 5,678

PDP 10,845

20) Ibarapa Central LG

Accord 1,455

APC 6,287

PDP 10,491

21) Oyo West LG

Accord 431

APC 7,599

PDP 15,084

22) Oyo East LG

Accord 571

APC 6,999

PDP 15,751

23) Ogbomoso North LG

Accord 562

APC 10,661

PDP 20,387

24) Ido LG

Accord 822

APC 7,865

PDP 19,284

25) Kajola LG

Accord 1,710

APC 9,523

PDP 13,562

26) Lagelu LG

Accord 886

APC 7,432

PDP 19,104

27) Ibadan North LG

Accord 2,120

APC 11,883

PDP 39,658

28) Iseyin LG

Accord 501

APC 9,694

PDP 25,740

29) Egbeda LG

Accord 3,072

APC 7,377

PDP 30,444

30) Saki West LG

Accord 607

APC 13,753

PDP 17,452

31) Oorelope LG

Accord 1,602

APC 7,077

PDP 6,485

32) Iwajowa LG

Accord 269

APC 6,441

PDP 9,029

33) Akinyele LG

Accord 1,287

APC 9,445

PDP 28,920