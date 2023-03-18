Low turnout, safety concerns in Surulere, VGC

Many voters have yet to come out to vote in Surulere and several other parts of Lagos amid safety concerns.

Our correspondent observed that in parts of Surulere, many people stayed away from the polling units.

“Some polling units are empty. I have moved from Ojuelegba to Itire; it is the same story,” he said. “It’s the same story in Ijesha. Most of the polling units have no security personnel. But when I visited the Oyedoyin centre, lots of policemen were there, sitting around and doing nothing.”

At Victoria Garden City, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, in Lagos, it was gathered that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission refused to use the usual polling stations in VGC.

“They are outside VGC, close to the express, compressing eight polling units within VGC to one,” a source said. “Most people do not feel safe and think they are up to something and have decided to go back to their houses.”

As of 10.40am, there was low voter turnout in the Ketu, Ijanikin area.

At Ward 001 and 002 Ketu Road, the number of voters at the two polling units were not up to 60.

‘Good news, however, is that voting started early, and the people were orderly.

The voting materials, especially the BVAS, have no issues,” our correspondent said.