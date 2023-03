Governorship election results so far announced

Akwa Ibom State

Umo Bassey Uno (PDP)=356,346 defeated Bassey Akpan of YPP=136,262 votes

Oyo State:

Seyi Makinde of PDP polled 563,756 defeated Teslim Folarin of APC who polled 256,685 votes

Kwara State:

Abdulrahman AbulRazak of APC= 273,424 to defeat Abdullah Shuayb-Yahman of PDP who scored 155,490

Ogun State:

Dapo Abiodun of APC scored 276,298; he defeated Ladi Adebutu of PDP who polled 262,383