Assembly Poll: APC wins 22 out of 26 seats in Ondo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results of the State Assembly elections held yesterday as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won 22 of the 26 constituencies.

While the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won the remaining four seats. The seats won by the PDP are Akure South Constituency 1, Akoko Southwest Constituency 1 and 2, and Akoko Northwest 2.

BusinessDay reports that Ondo state is one of the eight states where governorship election did not hold on Saturday as the State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is expected to complete his second term in office in 2024.

The state assembly elections took place across 3,933 polling units and 203 wards.

The four incumbent lawmakers that lost their re-election bids are; Tomide Akinribido PDP, (Ondo West), African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate Favour Tomomewo (Ilaje 2), APC’s Taofeeq Muhammed (Akoko Northwest 2) and Toluwani Borokini of the APC (Akure South 1).

A total of 208 candidates from 19 political parties contested the state assembly elections.