FCT Senate: LP candidate Ireti Kingibe rejects cancellation of Bwari result

Ireti Kingibe, the Labour Party (LP) FCT Senatorial candidate has rejected the cancellation of Bwari Area Council election result.

Ireti said there was no over voting in Bwari Area Council as alleged and wondering why the result was cancelled.

Speaking to journalists before she moved to the collation centre to complain, Ireti said a mistake in the tabulation should not affect the victory of a candidate.

“I’ve been told that the person that was writing the figure made a mistake whether knowingly or unknowingly,” Ireti said adding that,”the person put two plus two equals to five.

“And the judges said over voting. The Electoral Officer (EO) said it is an error from the person that wrote the results whether he did it on purpose or accidentally.

“All the results sheets show there was no over voting in any of the polling units. So, why cancel the result of the entire area council? We have watched them.

“They’ve been looking for a reason to cancel all our strongholds and suddenly, they found an error and that can’t stand.

“They said it is not their job to look at the results sheets on over voting. We have had enough. They said we should go to the polls, they want to impose people on us, it will not work. The way this country is going, we’ve had enough,” Ireti said before moving to the collaboration centre.

Earlier, Ireti had called on her supporters to keep calm over the delay in the announcement of election results, stating that the margin is too high for manipulation.

She said the delay in the announcement of the FCT Senatorial election is as a result of violence recorded during the election.

Ireti said the people of the FCT should keep calm adding that her opponents don’t want to lose graciously.

“There has been a lot of violence. So, that delayed things a little bit, but right now, results in five area councils have come in at the FCT collation centre, once that is done, they will now take all the results to the FCT collation centre.

“There have been few issues in Abaji, the result was not tallying. We had some couple of violence, that is what caused the delay in announcement but the Police have been on top of the issues.

“In every polling unit, we were able to preempt except for the Gwarinpa centre where it was not possible to preempt because they had destroyed the ballot papers.

“So, the results are coming, but the process is slow because our opponents are not losing graciously. Let’s see what happens.

“I am just trying to tell my supporters to be calm because the margin is very high to stop the victory. They should relax and have faith in the FCT INEC. I am confident that eventually, the results will soon be announced. Most of us are confident that it is just a matter of time.