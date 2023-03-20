APC’s Bago wins Niger governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Umar Bago, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in Niger state.

According to INEC, Bago, a member of the house of representatives, representing the Chanchaga constituency, polled 469, 896 votes to defeat his close rival, Isah Kantigi of the Peoples Democratic Party who got 387, 476 votes.

Bawa Nuhu Joshua, candidate of the Labour Party (LP) came third with 3,415 votes.