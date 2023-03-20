PDP’s Oborevwori beats Omo-Agege, wins Delta governorship election

Sheriff Oborevwori, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated Ovie Omo-Agege, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18, governorship election in Delta State.

Oborevwori scored 360,234 votes to defeat the Omo-Agege who scored 240,229, while the Labour Party candidate, Kennedy Pela came a distant third with 48,047.

Oborevwori swept 21 out of the 25 Local Government Areas of the state leaving the APC with four local government areas.

Georgewill Owunari, the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said there were 3.2 million registered voters for the election.

The number of accredited voters was put at 710, 829 while there were 671,737 valid votes.

The rejected votes were 15, 384 while the total votes cast were said to be 687, 121.

Delta state has been controlled by the PDP since the return to democracy in 1999.