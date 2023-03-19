APC’s Ahmad Aliyu wins Sokoto governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the governorship election in Sokoto State.

Armaya’u Hamisu, the INEC Returning Officer, made the declaration after collation of the election results from 23 Local Government Areas of the state, on Sunday in Sokoto.

Hamisu, who is also the Vice Chancellor Federal University Dutsin-ma, said Aliyu won the election with 453,661 votes.

He said that Malam Sa’idu Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 404,632 votes.

The Returning Officer said a total of 17 political parties took part in the election.

He added that out of the 2,172,056 registered voters in the state, 901,513 voters were accredited for the election.

The returning officer said the number of valid votes was 864,419 while rejected votes stood at 15,357.

“Votes scored by political parties are: AA 66 votes; AAC 207 votes; ADC 329 votes; ADP 1,429 votes; APC 453,661 votes;, APGA 861 votes and APM 232 votes.

“Others are APP 155 votes;, BP 101 votes;, LP 251 votes; NNPP 427 votes; NRM 927 votes;, PDP 404,632 votes; PRP 522 votes;, SDP 286 votes;, YPP 212 votes and ZLP 113 votes.”

Hamisu said that the election was conducted in accordance with the law.

“That Ahmed Aliyu of APC having satisfied the requirement of the law is declared the winner and returned elected,” he added.