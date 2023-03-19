Umar Namadi wins governorship election Jigawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Umar Namadi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Jigawa state.

Announcing the result on Sunday, Zayyanu Umar, the INEC collation officer in Jigawa state, said the APC candidate polled 618,449 votes.

Mustapha Lamido of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 368,726 votes, while Ibrahim Ringim of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 37,156 votes.

Of the total number of registered voters which stood at 2,351,298, the number accredited for the governorship election was 1,073,540 votes, while the total votes cast was 1,052,793.