Abdulrazaq re-elected for second term in Kwara

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State on Sunday evening declared winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the poll to serve a second term of another four years in office.

The governor, who won in all the 16 local government areas of the state in the election polled 273,424 votes against Abdullahi Yaman of PDP who scored 155,490 votes.

Isaac Itodo (Professor), the INEC Returning officer for the polls in the state and

Vice Chancellor, University of Markurdi, Benue State announced the final results at 6:10 pm on Sunday.

“I, Isaac Itodo, is the returning officer for the 2023 governorship election conducted in Kwara State. The details of the election read as follows:

Total Valid Votes is 460,497, and Rejected votes is 10,274.

APC 273,424, PDP155,490 and SDP 18,922.

Total Vote Cast 470,771.

“That election conducted on Saturday has Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of the APC having cirtified the requirements of the law is hereby declare the winner of the polls,” said Itodo.

The INEC had on Saturday night started announcing the 2023 governorship election results.

After each collation officer of the 16 local government areas announced the election results, the party agents later signed the results on behalf of their respective political parties.