APC’s Tinubu leading with 11 LGAs in Rivers

Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is leading in Rivers State. So far, he has won 11 out of the 17 local government areas (LGAs) results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Saturday’s presidential election.

Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi has so far won three local government areas while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also took three LGAs.

Results for six LGAs are yet to be seen.

See the details below:

AHOADA WEST LGA

APC 3443

LP 4634

PDP 2582

NNPP 11

TAI LGA

APC 9442

LP 485

PDP 1506

NNPP 18

OPOBO-NKORO LGA

APC 5701

LP 2093

PDP 1542

NNPP 06

ELEME LGA

APC 8,368

LP 7,529

PDP 2,391

NNPP 82

EMOUHA LGA

APC 9,145

LP 4,923

PDP 5,242

NNPP 18

GOKANA LGA

APC 10,122

LP 2,115

PDP 8,484

NNPP 31

OMUMA LGA

APC 6,328

LP 2,154

PDP 1,293

NNPP 13

BONNY LGA

APC 2,708

LP 10,488

PDP 2,406

NNPP 87

ABUA-ODUAL LGA

APC 5,653

LP 1,663

PDP 4,685

NNPP 09

OYIGBO LGA

APC 16,630

LP 10,784

PDP 1,046

NNPP 107

ASARI-TORU LGA

APC 14,483

LP 2,094

PDP 4,476

NNPP 09

ANDONI LGA

APC 3,306

LP 2,324

PDP 4,614

NNPP 18

OGBA/EGBEMA/NDONI LGA

APC 6057

LP 21,883

PDP 4,099

NNPP 109

AKUKU-TORU LGA

APC 3,182

LP 1,700

PDP 3,131

NNPP 14

IKWERRE LGA

APC 9,609

LP 8,752

PDP 4,869

NNPP 58

OKRIKA LGA

APC 2,729

LP 4,018

PDP 8,476

NNPP 34

OGU-BOLO LGA

APC 2,428

LP 1,209

PDP 3,187

NNPP 07