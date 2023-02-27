Alao Akala’s son wins Ogbomoso Federal Constituency seat

Olamiju Alao-Akala ,son of a former governor of Oyo State,Adebayo Alao-Akala has been declared winner of Ogbomosho Federal Constituency election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Olamiju, a former Chairman of Ogbomosho North Local government polled 33,268 votes to beat his close rival, Olufemi Onireti of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 27,126.

The Returning Officer for the constituency, Akeem Salami a Professor said Olamiju Alao-Akala said polled a total votes of 33,268, at the election, hence making him the winner.

Olamiju’s father (Alao-Akala) was governor of Oyo State between 2007-2011 under PDP.

While reacting to his success, Olamiju thanked his supporters for standing behind him, even after the demise of his father, saying he would not disappoint them when he gets to Abuja.