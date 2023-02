2:00pm| Election going on peacefully in centers in Abuja

As at 2pm, most of Abuja polling centres visited by BusinessDay reporters are peaceful and voting continues. From Jabi, Gwarinpa, Games Village, Suncity, SunnyVille to Apo, voting has remained peaceful and the city is calm.

Also, Wuse 2, Maitama, Asokoro and the satellite towns of Karu, Mararaba, Nyanya, Kuge, Lugbe and Bwari have all remained calm and voting continues.