Obaseki clinches PDP gubernatorial ticket as last opponent steps down

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State may have crossed the last hurdle to his gubernatorial ticket in PDP as Kenneth Imasuagbon, the last candidate challenging him at the primaries stepped down in the early hours of Thursday.

The governor will now be facing Pastor Ize Iyamu who was also ratified by the new caretaker committee set up by the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday as well.

2, 229 party delegates thronged the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City in the early hours of Thursday but their work has now been made easier with the choice made by Imasuagbon.

The other candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had step down for the Governor who recently decamped to the party from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).