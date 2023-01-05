Bauchi commissioner resigns after father’s removal from emirate council

Hajiya Sa’adatu Bello Kirfi, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, has resigned from office after her father’s removal from the emirate council as Wazirin Bauchi.

Sa’adatu Bello Kirfi’s father, who is a retired federal civil servant, a second-term republic minister, and former minister of special duties, was removed from office on Tuesday, making it the second time in five years that he would be removed from the Bauchi Emirate Council.

Bello Kirfi was accused of “disloyalty and disrespect” toward Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

The letter of removal, which was dated January 3, 2023, and titled “Removal from Office as a Council Member and Traditional Title of Wazirin Bauchi” had a reference number of BEC/ADM/20/VOL. XV.

>While the commissioner, Sa’adatu, one of Wazirin Bauchi’s children, resigned as a commissioner in the Bala Mohammed administration and a member of the State Executive Council following his father’s removal from the emirate council.

Sa’ adatu resigned in a brief letter titled “Letter of Resignation” and addressed to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government on January 4, 2023.

“Your Excellency, I wish to humbly tender my resignation as a member, Bauchi State Executive Council, and the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Bauchi State, with immediate effect.

“I wish to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor for giving me the opportunity to serve my state under your administration,” she wrote in her letter.