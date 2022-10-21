Young Business Lawyer Spotlight: Orinari Horsfall

Full name: Orinari Horsfall

Firm: DealHQ Partners

Area of Practice: Capital Market, Mergers & Acquisition, Private Equity, Corporate Finance

Years of Experience: Six years

Orinari is a commercial lawyer and a Senior Associate at DealHQ Partners. His practice areas include Capital Market, Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity and Corporate Finance. He regularly provides transaction advisory services to local and foreign blue-chip clients on matters pertaining to Nigerian law.

Orinari, in the capacity of the solicitor to the Trustee, advised on a NGN4+ billion private corporate bond transaction where he led his team in drafting the trust deed, security documentation and reviewing marketing documents.

He has advised as the solicitor to the investor on a USD$20 million equity and debt investment in an indigenous corporate group operating in the oil and gas industry which acquired a marginal oil field license in the 2020 marginal bid round. He also led the team that advised on a transaction for the acquisition of a minority stake in an indigenous mining company with a transaction value of NGN4.3 billion.

Four Questions with Orinari

How have your formative years in the study and practice of law inspired who you are today?

The idea I had of legal practice as an undergrad is significantly different from actual practice today. Interestingly, I started my legal career as a dispute resolution lawyer, and realizing it wasn’t for me, I quickly made a career switch to corporate practice. Luckily, I started at a firm that immediately threw me into the deep end of corporate practice. I learned that there is no faster way to the top than getting your hands dirty and doing the work. It develops the knowledge base and capacity needed to excel in the profession.”

As a capital markets law expert, what opportunities are open to lawyers in this area of law?

The Nigerian capital market legal space is wide enough to comfortably accommodate new take-ins. It is ever expanding as new and innovative ways of raising finance are constantly explored. Lawyers seeking to look into this practice area must however be aware that it is heavily regulated by the SEC, as such you will be answerable to the Commission in addition to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee. As a financial market attorney, conduct is of paramount importance. I advise any lawyer looking into it to join the NBA-Section on Business Law Capital Market subgroup and the Capital Markets Solicitors Association.

In your opinion, what are two major challenges faced by young lawyers in the legal profession in Nigeria and how can these be managed?

It is difficult to limit young lawyers’ challenges to two. One of the greater challenges is that opportunities tend to remain within certain circles and those outside are left in the dark. As a young lawyer, you must build and maintain your network such that you always have information when still relevant. Another challenge is that many young lawyers are significantly under-compensated for their work. Pending the intervention of the NBA, a practical solution is gaining employment at a firm that pays well or going in-house. To do this, you must make yourself desirable to your prospective employers.

What is the best advice you ever received (and what would your advice be to young lawyers still trying to find their path in life)?

One piece of advice I have received, which has been repeated by multiple well-established lawyers, is to be and remain visible. I cannot stress how important this is. Take part in associations and take on leadership roles where they can be worked into your schedule. This will sometimes include making sacrifices, but the result of the sacrifice is usually worth it. When done properly, this will introduce you to new ideas and people which could positively influence your decisions. It also creates a network of peers, senior practitioners and even influential non-legal practitioners. It is career-building.