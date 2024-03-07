The 18th International Business Law Conference announces the theme – ‘Survive and THRIVE’

Lagos, Nigeria – As the curtain rises on the 18th edition of the NBA SBL International Business Law Conference, there is an extra touch of excitement in the air. This year the conference not only explores the dynamic theme of ‘Survive and THRIVE’ but also marks a significant milestone – The 20th anniversary of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law

For two decades, The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law has been at the fore front of shaping the discourse in International Business Law. The conference will bring together legal minds, industry experts, and thought leaders to discuss strategies for not only surviving but flourishing in the face of the complexities of the economy

The key highlights will be but not limited to exploring cutting edge legal strategies for navigating the challenges posed by an ever- changing global business environment, seizing opportunities in uncertainty, gaining valuable insights from international experts as they share their experiences and perspectives on the current state of global business

As we prepare for this event, be sure to watch this space for updates on speakers, panel discussions, and registration details. The “Survive and THRIVE” conference promises to be a highlight in the legal community’s calendar.

About the NBA SBL

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law Is committed to advancing the practice of business law within the legal community. Through conferences, publications, and educational initiatives, NBA SBL provides a platform for legal professionals to stay informed and connected.

About the NBA SBL International Business Law Conference:

The NBA SBL International Business Law Conference is an annual event that brings together legal professionals, academics, and industry experts to discuss and analyze the latest developments in international business law.

