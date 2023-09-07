Stakeholders at data protection webinar highlight provisions for business success

On August 16, 2023, Stren & Blan Partners, in collaboration with BusinessDay, hosted a webinar titled “Understanding the Nigerian Data Protection Act: Key Provisions and Implications.” The event brought together experts to delve into data protection’s vital role in business and salient points are highlighted below.

• Foundation of Trust: Securing Sensitive Data

In the digital era, data protection transcends mere compliance; it forms the very essence of trust between businesses and stakeholders. Adhering to stringent protocols for secure data collection, informed consent, data accuracy, and responsible cross-border transfers serve dual purposes; They not only meet compliance obligations but also cultivate a steadfast reputation. Prioritising data protection isn’t just strategic; it’s the bedrock of safeguarding sensitive information and nurturing a trustworthy business image.

• Navigating Data Protection Terminology

Navigating the data protection landscape hinges on understanding essential terms like distinguishing between the roles of data processors (those managing data on behalf of others) and controllers (those determining data usage). Equally vital is grasping data breaches, and unauthorised access instances necessitating proactive prevention. Recognising data subjects (individuals linked to the data) and understanding personal data’s breadth, encompassing identifiable specifics, are fundamental for adept data handling. Clarity in terminology forms the foundation for proficient data management.

• Legal Frameworks: Guiding Ethical Data Processing

Ethical data processing rests upon a solid foundation of legal principles: legitimate interests, legal obligations, public interest, and consent. These principles woven into your data practices establish a framework ensuring ethical conduct and legal compliance. This alignment will not only uphold individual rights but will also elevate transparency and accountability, enhancing your organisation’s reputation and credibility.

• Mitigating Data Breach Ramifications: Safeguarding Reputation

In today’s business landscape, data breaches have repercussions beyond financial penalties. While the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC) can levy fines and require compensation for breaches, the damage to your brand’s reputation can be more devastating. However, implementing a robust data protection strategy creates a protective shield. This proactive approach not only preserves brand integrity but also strengthens client relationships, showcasing your commitment to data security and privacy.

• Strategic Risk Management: Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA)

Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) emerges as a proactive framework for effective risk management. When your business conducts a DPIA, you showcase a strong commitment to both privacy and ethics, simultaneously bolstering data practices that align with compliance standards. This strategic approach not only safeguards sensitive information but also emphasizes your organisation’s conscientious handling of data-related matters.

• Navigating Global Terrain: Cross-Border Data Transfer and AI Integration

As your business expands globally, it becomes crucial to grasp the intricacies of cross-border data transfers while staying within legal boundaries. The mechanisms for such transfers must adhere to international standards, ensuring compliance and responsible data handling. The webinar explored the convergence of data protection and artificial intelligence (AI), emphasizing transparency, informed consent, and human oversight. Balancing technological advancements with ethical considerations reinforces holistic data management.

• Practical Compliance Strategies: Blueprint for Responsible Action

Moving from compliance to action involves tailored steps: raising awareness about data protection, documenting data processes, aligning with legal frameworks, providing transparent privacy notices, appointing dedicated data protection officers, upholding data subject rights, reinforcing cybersecurity, and vigilant vendor management. These facets build a robust and responsible data management system, meeting regulatory requirements while establishing trust and accountability.

Conclusion

The session concluded with a dynamic question-and-answer segment, which provided key takeaways and practical steps for organisations to align seamlessly with Nigerian data protection laws. These steps include regular file audits, prioritizing Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), organisational alignment, crafting comprehensive data protection policies, investing in employee training and awareness, and implementing encryption and robust security measures.

By embracing these proactive measures, businesses in Nigeria can navigate data management complexities, instil trust with stakeholders, and ensure data protection compliance. We have attached the webinar recordings for further insights.