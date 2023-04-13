Obafemi Agaba re-elected as president of IPLAN

Obafemi Agaba, Partner at Jackson, Etti and Edu has been re-elected president of the Intellectual Property Law Association of Nigeria. Agaba has been re-elected for another term of two years as president of the association.

Obafemi was first elected as president in 2021 to lead the IPLAN which is the leading law association with the mandate to influence the advancement of intellectual property as a tool for national development in the emerging knowledge economy.

Agaba is a partner and heads the litigation & dispute resolution department at Jackson Etti and Edu. With a solid background in commercial litigation, his expertise cuts across brand protection, debt recovery and insolvency.

He also specializes in labour and employment disputes, commercial litigation, and anti-counterfeiting campaigns, including IP litigation. He is also an expert in the technology, media, entertainment law and commercial IP areas.

The non-profit organization focuses on fostering the development of patents, trademarks, designs, and allied intellectual property rights in Nigeria; protecting the interests of the public in the use of intellectual property; promoting the interests of the members of the association and owners of intellectual property rights on their use.

The IPLAN also cooperates with local and international organizations, governments, bodies and non-governmental organizations in the administration of legislation governing intellectual property.