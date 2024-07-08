ALAN, in Partnership with the Nigeria Bar Association

The Association of Law Firm Administrators Nigeria (ALAN) champions excellence in legal management. Since 2008, they have equipped law firm administrators with the tools to thrive. Affiliated with the prestigious Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) in Illinois, USA, ALAN boasts a rich history of fostering excellence in legal management.

ALAN in partnership with the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law is set to hold the 3rd edition of her annual Managing Partner Roundtable, “Mergers and Strategic Alliances: A Global Strategy for the Future of Law”. This flagship event will feature the immediate past Chairman, Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Olufemi Lijadu as keynote speaker, Dr. Ajibade SAN as moderator, Managing Partners from top law firms across Nigeria, and industry stakeholders who will explore how strategic collaboration amongst law firms unlocks growth. Join the discussion on Thursday, July 11th at the Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island (11:00 AM – 1:30 PM).

Panelists at the 2nd Managing Partner Roundtable (L-R): Mr. Jola Akinwande (Founding Partner, Experizon Advisory), Miss Modupe Olusoga (COO, Streamsowers & Kohn), Mrs. Odunola Onadipe-Osose (Lead Operating Manager, Detail Commercial Solicitors), Ms. Aisha Rimi (DG, Nigerian Investment Promotion Council), Dr. Adeoye Adefulu (Chairman NBA SBL and Managing Partner, Odujirin & Adefulu), Tolu Afonja (Managing Partner, Denton-ACAS Law), Mr. Ajibola Omolola (Partner, KMPG).