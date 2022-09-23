Abiodun attends Ogun legal year services, asks judiciary to beware of frivolous court injunctions

As the 2023 general elections draw nearer, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has called on the judiciary to be wary of the antics of politicians who may want to seek frivolous court injunctions to thwart the smooth conduct of the poll and swearing-in of elected political office holders.

Governor Abiodun stated this on Monday at both Church and Mosque services held separately at the Cathedral of St. Peters, Ake and at the Egba Central Mosque, Kobiti in Abeokuta, the State Capital, organised to usher in the 2022/2023 Legal Year by the Ogun State Judiciary.

BusinessDay reports Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, Chief Judge of the State, who led the judges for Church service read the only the lesson of the service, taken from Acts 8:26-40, while Justice O. A. M Onafowokan, who led judges for Mosque service and Justice Nasir Agbelu, read from Holy Quran, Chapter 49 Verses 1-13.

The governor, who physically attended the service at the Cathedral of St. Peters and was represented by the deputy governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele at the Egba Central Mosque, noted that the election period has always been the time when politicians use court processes for their selfish interests and called on the judiciary not to allow any politician to tarnish the image of the third arm of government.

“We are all aware that this country is preparing for another election in a few months’ time beginning from February 2023. There will be heightened political activities and politicking. You should expect a barrage of applications for injunctions.

“I trust that members of the Bench in the Ogun State Judiciary appreciate the fact between objectivity and machinations of selfish politicians who just want to take advantage of the judicial process to thwart the smooth running of the elections.

“Therefore, I admonish you to be wary of entertaining frivolous injunctions from the political class, in particular, as we move towards the 2023 general elections”, the governor advised.

The governor, who lauded the judiciary in the state for keeping the legacy bestowed by the founding fathers, maintained that the state had played a pioneering role in the evolution and development of a modern system of laws in Nigeria and in the West Africa sub-region, urging the current crop of members of the bench to keep the tradition of integrity, diligence, industry and excellence Ogun judiciary is reputed for.

“It is also important that our members of the bench also recognise the fact that the project called Ogun State is still a work in progress. The bench and the wig place on your shoulders a big responsibility to society. Your pronouncements on or off the bench must continue to reflect wisdom, credibility, tact and all other positive values which the wig symbolises. You must continue to ensure justice at all times irrespective of whose ox is gored”, he said.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Methodist Church, Remo Diocese, The Rt. Revd. Bamidele Ibikunle, noted that justice is daily tested in Nigeria as greed and covetousness have assumed a new dimension.

Taking his text from the Book of Jeremiah 6 verse 10, the cleric noted that corruption, insecurity and economic woes remain the main challenges confronting the country, adding that many Nigerians are pre-occupied with how to make money and amass wealth without caring about how it is gotten.

Bishop Ibikunle opined that to solve the many problems plaguing the nation, judges and the judiciary workers must shun corruption and deliver judgement expeditiously, while those in authority should deal fairly, justly, and equitably with the people knowing that all mortals would render an account of their stewardship to God at the end of their journey on earth.

While, Dr Dawood Amoo Alaga, Chief Missioner, Forum for Comparative Sermons (FOCOS), Ibadan in Oyo State, who delivered sermon at the Egba Central Mosque, declared that Islam and Shariah are for peace, saying the Judiciary which remains the last hope of common men, must not compromise for peace to reign in any society.

He said, “Shariah Law is all about faultless Islamic practices, it is all about peace and peaceful co-existence. Islam is for local peace, it’s for community peace and for global peace. Muslims mustn’t do anything that can jeopardise the peace and tranquillity of the community and the nation.

“The judiciary, judges and lawyers must be incorruptible, and should be on the part of justice and not judgment always, because faulty and biased judgments can cause chaos and disunity in the society, judges must steer clear of such because all judgments based on bias will be revisited by Allah (SWT) hereafter.”