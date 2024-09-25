Zulum distributes relief materials to Borno flood victims, receives N7.5bn donations

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has flagged off the distribution of relief items to victims of Maiduguri flood which was said to have affected nearly two million people.

The flood occurred earlier this month following an overflow of water from Alau Dam. Initial reports indicated severe destruction of homes and infrastructure, prompting the State Government to set up a Rapid Response Team to assess the damages in phases.

About 5,235 households resident in Gwange 1 in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council have benefited from the initial phase of the exercise conducted on Tuesday.

He has acknowledged receiving about N7.5 billion in donation from State Governments, Individuals, and Corporate Entities across the Country and abroad.

Governor Zulum explained that 587 beneficiaries had their houses completely destroyed, 2,365 households experienced minimal destruction, and another 2,283 were partially affected.

He noted that the interventions would be in three categories. Those affected minimally received N100,000, a 25kg bag of rice, a 10kg bag of beans, mats, blankets, and mosquito nets. The other two categories, however, would be compensated commensurate with the destruction in their houses.

Governor Zulum also commended the Federal Government, various State Governments, UN Agencies, Development and Humanitarian Partners, Corporate Entities and Individuals for supporting people of Borno State in their time of need.

Governor Zulum had during the inauguration of the relief materials disbursement committee, announced that only about N4.4 billion was credited to the dedicated account opened to support victims of the Maiduguri flood disaster as of Sunday, 22nd September, 2024.

The governor, during the inauguration of the relief disbursement committee, made a commitment to periodically make available to the public details of the donations made to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims.

“In the last couple of days, we have received pledges and funds amounting to about N13,195,500,000 as donations through the generosity of individuals, organisations, and institutions. As of today, we have a total sum of about N7.5b of that amount in our account,” Zulum said.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has sympathised with the Shehu and the Borno State Government over the recent devastating flood disaster in Maiduguri.

The Sultan expressed his heartfelt condolences for the loss of lives and property, reaffirming the solidarity and support of the Nigerian traditional leadership.

Sultan accompanied by the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, the Emir of Gumi, Justice Muhammadu Lawal Hassan and Emirs from Taraba, Nasarawa, and Jigawa, to demonstrate their support and solidarity.

Also, traditional rulers from the South-South region, led by King Appolus Chu, paid their respects.

The delegation’s visit underscores he importance of inter-regional cooperation and support during times of crisis. It demonstrates unity and empathy among Nigeria’s traditional institutions.