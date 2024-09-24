Presidential committee donates N1bn to Borno flood victims

The Presidential Committee on Flood Relief and Rehabilitation has donated N1 billion to the victims of the flood disaster in Borno.

Sani Lugga, the fifth Wazirin Katsina, who is a member of the committee, disclosed this in Katsina on Monday.

He said, “Because of the unprecedented flood catastrophe in Maiduguri, Borno, the committee held an emergency meeting via Zoom on September 11, 2024.

“During the meeting, N1 billion was instantly approved for the procurement and supply of immediate and urgent relief materials to flood victims in Borno, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“The 34-member committee was established by former President Goodluck Jonathan on October 9, 2012, with Aliko Dangote and Olisa Agbakoba as co-chairmen.”

Lugga explained that other members included Mohamed Indimi, Mike Adenuga, Karami Isyaku-Rabi’u, Folorusho Alakija, Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, and Frank Nweke Jnr, with Hajara Modu as secretary.

He pointed out that the committee was retained by President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu, and it has been assisting flood victims in Nigeria every year.

“As a member of this esteemed presidential committee, I find it necessary to issue this statement to correct the media errors on what our distinguished and very humble co-chairman, Dangote said during his visit to Borno.

“From the N2 billion donation announced by Dangote, N1 billion is on behalf of the committee for the procurement and supply of relief materials to the flood victims in Borno, through NEMA.

“And the other N1 billion was donated by the Dangote Foundation.

“We pray to Allah to touch the hearts of all the people and organisations to assist the victims of the Borno flood and of all other natural disasters,” Lugga said.