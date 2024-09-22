Maiduguri flood: Seyi Tinubu visits Borno, donates to victims

Seyi Tinubu, youth enthusiast and son of Nigeria’s president on Friday empathised with the people of Borno State over the devastating flood that recently ravaged Maiduguri, the state capital.

Tinubu, who was accompanied by his brother, friends and associates made a donation worth over 500 million naira on behalf of his friends and associates.

Seyi claimed that the Friday visit was the first step towards contributing in ameliorating the current difficult situation of the young people affected by the flood. He assured that the intervention would continue until Borno state especially Maiduguri see the light again.

Read also: Zulum flags off distribution of relief to Maiduguri flood victims

Recall that President Bola Tinubu and other dignitaries had visited Borno state within the week in solidarity with its people.

Addressing the state Governor, Babagana Zulum, and other important dignitaries who received him in the state government house, the youth advocate said the people of Borno state are known for their resilience even amidst insecurity that ravaged the state in some years past.

He, however, expressed optimism that this too will pass and the state will come out stronger.

He said, “We are here today, not just as representatives of our family but as members of a collective effort of young Nigerians to bring hope and relief to those who need it most. This is a moment for solidarity, compassion, and immediate action.

“Maiduguri and Borno State have rich histories. The people are resilient. Despite the issues of the past few years, they have braved all odds which is why such a painful national tragedy that befell the state deserves our collective effort, support and prayers. Even more, it deserves our active collaboration and contributions.

“When my dad, President Bola Tinubu, visited Maiduguri earlier this week, he spoke about the urgent need for the private sector and individuals alike to step up in support of the communities affected. Inspired by his call, my wife Layal, and I through the Noella Foundation, my brother Yinka, our friends, and numerous private sector partners have joined hands to respond swiftly to the needs of those displaced by this tragedy.”

Read also: Atiku boosts Maiduguri flood relief efforts with N100m

Among the donation made were food items, including cartons each of spaghetti, tomato paste, groundnut oil and Salt, bags each of flour, rice, maize, Maggie, thousands of loaves of bread, and other staples.

Also donated to the state were 10,000 pieces of mosquito nets, blankets, mattresses, kettles, wrappers, buckets, mats, sanitary pads and wash kits.

He also provided critical supplies to cover prescriptions for almost 50,000 children and adults, including anti-malarials, anti-hypertensives, antiparasitics, anti-diabetics, analgesics and antibiotics.

Thanking Governor Zulum for his efforts, Seyi said, “I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to Governor Zulum for his tireless leadership during this time of crisis and to everyone working around the clock to ensure these supplies reach the families who need them most.

“Your Excellency, distinguished leaders, and the resilient people of Borno State, in times of hardship, it is our shared responsibility to stand together. These medical supplies, survival kits, and food items we have brought today are our little gesture of solidarity and compassion, knowing that no amount of aid can replace the lives and homes affected by this devastating flood. However, we hope this small contribution brings comfort and relief to those in need. Together, we can rebuild and heal, for in unity, there is strength. The Nigeriam youth stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Borno. We are in this together and our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Just like President Bola Tinubu said on Monday, Borno will rise again.”

Read also: UN pledges to mobilise resources for maiduguri flood victims

Also addressing the press, Chidi, a transport and logistics expert, who was in company of Seyi, commended him for the love he has for Nigerians and young people, affirming that he had always known Seyi to be a lover of young people, attesting to his numerous gestures for young Nigerians even before his dad emerged as president.

Also speaking, Isaac Balami, an aviator said Seyi is a young man with empathy and love for his country who is committed to supporting young people.