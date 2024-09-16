Atiku boosts Maiduguri flood relief efforts with N100m

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has donated N100 million to assist the victims of the devastating Maiduguri flooding.

Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku Abubakar, said the donation followed a heartfelt visit by Atiku to Maiduguri, where he commiserated with the state government and those affected by the catastrophic flooding.

The flooding is said to have displaced an estimated 500,000 individuals and wrought widespread destruction, causing an acute humanitarian emergency.

Ibe, in a statement, emphasised that in addition to his donation, Atiku also called upon his network of friends and associates to contribute further to the relief efforts.

He said the “Gesture mirrors Atiku Abubakar’s previous humanitarian initiatives, notably during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he mobilised support from his circle to address urgent needs.

Atiku, who was accompanied by family and close associates, was received at the Maiduguri airport by Mohammed Monguno, the senator representing Borno North, as well as Kaka Lawan, the senator representing Borno Central.

The former Vice President also visited Governor Babagana Zulum, of Borno State, at the Government House, where the donation to the flood relief fund was announced.

Governor Zulum expressed gratitude for Atiku’s visit, acknowledging, “The people of Borno deeply appreciate this show of solidarity.”