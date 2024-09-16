UN pledges to mobilise resources for maiduguri flood victims

The United Nations has pledged to redirect resources initially allocated for other projects to support victims of the recent flood disaster in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Mohammed Fall, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, made the commitment during a visit to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State at the Government House in Maiduguri on Sunday.

Fall, who was leading a delegation of UN agencies, international and local NGOs and donor organizations, said the visit was to show solidarity with the flood victims and the Borno State Government.

He noted that the State experienced its worst flooding in 30 years and praised Governor Zulum for enhancing the humanitarian response.

The UN Resident Coordinator assured that priority would be given to rescuing individuals trapped in flooded areas and addressing their immediate needs.

“We will repurpose resources meant for other interventions to scale up our response to this crisis. The UN is committed to supporting the government’s efforts in responding to the flood.

“We will work closely with the state government to determine the number of people in need, what they need, and track what is being delivered to identify gaps in delivery”, Fall said.

Fall emphasized that the UN has great concern for the safety and livelihood of the people affected by the flood and is committed to supporting the Government’s response efforts.

“We are working tirelessly to support the government in its efforts to respond to the flood and ensure that those affected receive the necessary support”, he added.

Fall emphasized that the UN is committed to supporting Government in its efforts to respond to the flood and ensure that those affected receive the necessary support.

“We will work together with the government to ensure that those affected by the flood receive the necessary support”, he said.

The UN would also mobilise resources to support the Government’s efforts in providing emergency assistance to those affected.

“We will provide technical support and expertise to enhance the government’s response efforts. Our priority is to save lives and ensure people have what they need to survive,” said M. Trend Jensen, UNOCHA Head Office Country Director.

Jensen reiterated that the organization’s priority is to save lives and ensure people have what they need to survive.

“We are committed to supporting the government’s efforts in responding to the flood and ensure that those affected receive the necessary assistance,” he added.

The Humanitarian Coordinator noted that UN’s support would include the provision of food and non-food items, shelter, water sanitation, hygiene facilities, and psychosocial support.

Babagana Zulum, Borno State governor, expressed gratitude for the swift response from the UN and other organizations, noting that the flood had impacted over one million people and submerged half of the city.

Governor Zulum announced plans to close all the temporary camps in two weeks to allow students to return to school.

“What we need is that we shall work with you more closely to prevent outbreak of diseases, provide immediate medical assistance, humanitarian support both in terms of food and non-food items and shelter. Most importantly, the major intervention we need is how we shall support this people to go back to their houses”, he said.

Governor Zulum also requested UN and development partners’ involvement in assessing affected areas and in the reconstruction of Alau Dam.