The flood menace: Nigeria’s IDPs number swells

Borno State, known more for its battle against insurgency and terrorism, is now facing a different kind of calamity: a devastating flood crisis that has claimed lives and displaced hundreds of thousands.

This tragedy, which began with the collapse of the Alau Dam on the Ngadda River, marks one of the worst floods in the region in three decades. With at least 30 dead and 414,000 displaced, the human cost of this disaster is staggering.

Despite Borno receiving N815.9 million in ecological funds in six months, and the Federal Government allocating N762 million for the dam’s repair over 12 years, the dam was left to deteriorate, triggering this devastating crisis.

Now, as floodwaters recede, the catastrophe is being viewed not just as a natural disaster, but as a preventable tragedy fueled by government’s negligence and mismanagement of crucial funds.

The collapse of Alau Dam: A recurring tragedy

The collapse of the Alau Dam last Monday, located about 20 kilometers south of the Borno State capital, Maiduguri, is reminiscent of the same dam’s failure 30 years ago.

Built as part of efforts to improve water supply, agriculture, and flood control in the region, the dam is situated along the Ngadda River, one of the major rivers flowing through Borno. It was designed to regulate the river’s flow and prevent excessive flooding during the rainy season.

However, the dam’s collapse set off a chain reaction of destruction, causing floodwaters to submerge entire neighborhoods in Maiduguri and surrounding communities.

The scenes of devastation—homes submerged, streets turned into rivers, and thousands of people fleeing to higher ground—painted a picture of a disaster that might have been avoided with proper maintenance and foresight.

The human impact: Lives lost and homes destroyed

As of now, at least 30 people have lost their lives in the flooding, while close to half a million residents have been displaced, increasing the number of internally displaced persons in the state suffering from decade-long insurgency.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reports that more than 23,000 households have been severely impacted.

“It’s 30 people that have been recorded dead so far, around 414,000 people were displaced and are in nine IDP camps across the state,” NEMA spokesperson Manzo Ezekiel said.

The floodwaters swept through major locations, including the Shehu of Borno’s palace, the state secretariat, the post office, a cemetery, and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The flood also ravaged the Sanda Kyarimi Park Zoo, killing 80percent of the animals, and caused widespread damage to homes, schools, commercial buildings, and places of worship.

The immediate response has seen the Federal Government and local authorities’ scramble to provide temporary relief in the form of emergency shelters, food, and medical care.

But as the floodwaters recede, the full scale of the disaster is becoming apparent, with families struggling to salvage what remains of their homes and belongings.

Borno got N815.9m ecological fund in 6 months; FG budgeted N762m for collapsed dam in 12 years

The flood disaster in Borno has sparked a heated debate over the role of the state government in preventing such catastrophes.

Critics are pointing to the ecological funds disbursed to the state earlier this year as evidence of gross negligence.

Ecological funds are provided by the federal government to states to address environmental issues, including flood control, erosion, and other ecological challenges.

Data show that the Borno State government received N815.9 million in ecological funds during the first half of 2024.

The funds were distributed as follows: N139.8 million in January, N154.9 million in February, N127.9 million in March, N119.5 million in April, N142.2 million in May, and N131.6 million in June.

Despite receiving these funds, the state government failed to prevent the collapse of the Alau Dam, even after warnings of its potential failure.

Also, records revealed that the dam has received a total of N762 million in budgetary allocations over the last 12 years.

Successive administrations, from Goodluck Jonathan to Muhammadu Buhari and now Bola Ahmed Tinubu, allocated funds for the dam’s rehabilitation, with the highest allocations of N285 million in 2020 and N200 million in 2023 under Buhari’s government, as reported by the Foundation of Investigative Journalism.

The neglect of critical infrastructure has become a sore point for many residents, who argue that this disaster could have been avoided if the government had acted sooner.

“One of the seven important lessons I learned from the recent flood in Maiduguri is that if we do not end corruption in this country, corruption will end us all. Someone was entrusted with the responsibility of renovating the dam but has likely embezzled the money,” an X user, Muhammad Bala, said.

“No investigation or punishment followed. Now, thousands of innocent citizens are stranded without food, water, clothing, or shelter, and some have lost their lives as a result of this preventable disaster,” the medical doctor added.

“Now, there’ll be calm to count the losses, from when another devastating round of grief will start – one that’ll probably last for generations,” said M.A Iliasu, another X user. “Helpers have turned into beggars within 24 hours mostly because the SSG sent to observe the dam thought Allâh will do his job for him.”

Indeed, the failure of the Alau Dam is not an isolated incident. Across Nigeria, critical infrastructure often suffers from poor maintenance and oversight, leading to preventable disasters.

In this case, the collapse of the dam has not only caused untold hardship but has also exposed a long-standing issue of corruption and mismanagement in the use of ecological funds.

The neglect of the Alau Dam is symptomatic of a broader pattern of disregard for environmental issues in Nigeria.

The country’s recent history is marked by numerous flood disasters, many of which could have been mitigated with proper planning and infrastructure.

Just two years ago, Nigeria experienced its worst flooding in over a decade, with over 600 people losing their lives and thousands displaced across various states. That disaster was attributed to a combination of factors, ranging from climate change, poor town planning, to a failure to maintain existing flood-control measures.

In Borno State, the same issues are at play. The state, like many others in Nigeria, lies in a flood-prone region, with parts of it sitting below sea level.

Yet, rather than investing in flood-prevention measures—such as improving drainage systems, repairing dams, and enforcing regulations against building in flood-prone areas—local authorities have often turned a blind eye.

The consequences of this neglect are now being borne by the most vulnerable members of society: those who cannot afford to rebuild their homes or escape the floodwaters.

As the floodwaters recede and Borno begins the long process of recovery, one question remains: who will be held accountable for this disaster?

The failure of the Alau Dam and the mismanagement of ecological funds are clear examples of governance failures that have cost lives and livelihoods. Without accountability, there is little hope that such tragedies will be prevented in the future.