Maiduguri flood: Over 2 million people affected – Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno says more than two million people have been affected by the flood in Maiduguri.

The Alau Dam, which had been at full capacity for the past week, collapsed early Tuesday.

Zulum said this in an interview with BBC News, adding that many displaced residents of the state are seeking accommodation in four camps while several others have been trapped.

“It is never enough; there is no way we can provide food for millions of people in just one or two hours.

“We have decided to organise ourselves, as that is the only way. We are coordinating efforts to ensure that flood victims move to camps, where we will provide aid.

“Otherwise, many will die due to a lack of food and other essential items while waiting in line,” he said.

Reacting to reports that some prisoners, including Boko Haram members, had fled following the flood affecting correctional facility in Maiduguri, the state capital, he said, “I am concerned, but it’s important to remember that the Borno State Government has implemented what we call the ‘Borno Model of Rehabilitation,’ which has led many Boko Haram members to renounce their ways.

“In the past two years, over 200,000 Boko Haram members and their families have chosen a different path. I believe this initiative has brought positive results in restoring peace and stability to Borno State.”

“The Federal Ministry of Water Resources is responsible for maintaining the dams, but they haven’t done so for a long time. This is an issue we need to address collectively.”