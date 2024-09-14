ECWA president calls for urgent action amid devastating floods in Nigeria

Job Ayuba, the President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), has expressed his heartfelt condolences and support to communities affected by the recent flooding in Nigeria.

In a statement, he signed and and made available to Journalists Saturday in Jos, Ayuba mourned the loss of lives, homes, and livelihoods in states including Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, and others.

He called on government authorities, NGOs, religious bodies, and individuals to provide emergency supplies such as food, water, clothing, shelter, and medical assistance to the affected areas.

“Standing alongside our brothers and sisters, especially those who have been displaced and are in dire need of immediate assistance, we call on relevant government authorities, NGOs, religious bodies and well-to-do individuals to embark on providing emergency supplies such as food, water, clothing, shelter, and medical assistance to the affected areas.

“We, further, implore the government and humanitarian organizations to prioritize recovery efforts and provide the necessary resources to rebuild the devastated communities and put preventive measures to safeguard them against future occurrences.

“Finally, I enjoin all and sundry to embody the spirit of support and resilience that defines our shared humanity. I pray that those affected may find immediate relief and solace in their faith in God during these trying times of their lives”.

