Unprecedented flooding devastates Maiduguri, threatening lives and livelihoods

Over the past few days, floods have turned large parts of Maiduguri into swamps. The magnitude of the destruction is yet to be ascertained but for sure everyone and all sectors in the town are affected, Ladi Jossy reports excerpts.

Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State in northeast Nigeria, is wallowing in the devastating impact of unprecedented flooding that has ravaged more than 70 per cent of its densely populated and commercial areas. As torrential rains washed through the city, the extent of the devastation has left residents grappling with the loss of homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure.

Eyewitness accounts describe streets transformed into rivers, with buildings submerged and markets destroyed. The flooding has severely disrupted access to essential services, including healthcare and education, compounding the challenges faced by a population already strained by economic hardships following the recent removal of government subsidies on petroleum products.

Local authorities said the floodwaters have overwhelmed drainage systems, leading to widespread damage to roads and bridges. Key commercial hubs, typically bustling with activity, now stand eerily quiet, their shops and stalls either underwater or in ruins.

“I lost my entire stock,” lamented Mariam Abubakar, a small business owner whose shop was completely flooded. “How will I feed my family now? We were already struggling with the rising costs of living before now”

The impact of the flooding on business investment is profound. Many small and medium enterprises, which form the backbone of Maiduguri’s economy, have been decimated, as they remain soaked in yet-to-recede waters. With limited resources and an already fragile economic environment, business owners are left to ponder an uncertain future. The combination of the devastating impact of flooding and the recent economic reforms has created a perfect storm that may push many into further poverty.

Analysts are warning that the flooding will exacerbate existing socio-economic challenges. “This disaster comes at a time when families are already grappling with the fallout from subsidy removal, which has driven up fuel prices and living costs,” explained Dr. Bakura Bukar, a public affairs analyst based in Maiduguri.

“The loss of infrastructure and business investment will likely lead to increased unemployment and further strain on social services.

“As climate shocks become more common, there is a need to invest in improved weather prediction and early warning systems. Then, based on these systems’ suggestions, immediate action must be taken, including training for homes in disaster-prone locations.”

The state government has initiated emergency response measures, but resources are limited. Relief efforts are underway, with NGOs and community groups mobilizing to provide food, shelter, and medical assistance to those affected. However, the scale of the disaster poses significant challenges to recovery efforts.

“It was a black September for the business community of Maiduguri when we woke up on Tuesday midnight in an unprecedented flood water from Alau Dam that engulfed almost the business hub of the city,” Abdullahi Manga a spare parts dealers at Bank of the North, claiming business areas was badly hit by the torrential of flood which properties on its way.

“The entire communities have been displaced as flood waters swept into homes, bridges, schools, hospitals, businesses areas and even the Shehu’s Palace was not left out.

Although the water levels have begun to recede, with locations like Customs Flyover and Monday Market being cleared as of early Thursday morning, residents are being urged to exercise caution. Lagos Street and Gwange bridges, in particular, is feared to be at risk of partial collapse.

The flood has also triggered a food shortage in Maiduguri, with the price of essential goods skyrocketing, Umaru Babagana explained that lack of access contributed to the food scarcity. It is exacerbating the suffering of those affected and the general populace.

“In some areas, a bag of rice now costs ₦150,000, spaghetti is now sold at #2,000 and the price of peppers has gone up dramatically. This is a tragedy,”

Zulum appeals for support from the national govt, donors.

In his broadcast on the flood to the people of Borno, Governor Babagana Zulum made a strong appeal for support from non-governmental organizations (NGOs), national and international organizations, and wealthy individuals to aid victims of the flood disaster in the state. He described the impact of the destruction as “unquestionable” and a “stark reminder of the vulnerabilities” faced in the environment.

Zulum noted that recovery from the disaster cannot be the government’s responsibility alone, but requires collective effort from all stakeholders. He expressed empathy to those affected and assured them that the government is committed to providing aid.

The governor announced plans to constitute a multi-stakeholder committee to assess the losses and guide the recovery and rebuilding process. He also called for unity and solidarity among the people of Borno, emphasizing the need for collective innovative thinking and commitment to rebuild lost infrastructure and homes.

Zulum extended gratitude to those who have provided humanitarian support, including the federal government, the Nigerian military, and UN agencies. He encouraged the media to help raise awareness about the ongoing needs of the communities and to disseminate information on how individuals can help.

The governor’s appeal comes after devastating floods hit Maiduguri and its environs, resulting in unquantifiable property loss and countless lives turned upside down.

Also, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall, said at least 414,000 people were displaced by Tuesday’s devastating flood in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

The Head of Public Information, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Abuja, Ann Weru, stated this in a Media Advisory.

She said that the data was collected by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as of 11 September 2024. Access to hospitals, schools and markets, she added, has been hampered.

“NEMA’s records also show that 37 people died, and about 58 people sustained injuries. Damages to infrastructure, including bridges, were recorded. Evacuation of people in high-risk areas to safer ground is ongoing, amid concerns about the risk of disease outbreaks,” she said.

She said that Mohamed Fall, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, will visit areas impacted by the flooding in Maiduguri and meet with affected people, local authorities and humanitarian partners.

Dangote donates #2 billion

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has announced the donation of N2 billion to assist those affected by the recent devastating flood in Maiduguri, he explained that while the Presidential Committee on Flood and Disaster, which he chairs, has committed 1 billion naira, the Dangote Foundation will donate an additional 1 billion naira.

“We have a Presidential Committee on Flood and Disaster which I chair. They have already committed about 1 billion, and the Aliko Dangote Foundation will also give another 1 billion. We will give this two billion as early as this coming week.

Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Dangote, has solicited the support of other cooperate Nigerians to the Borno State Government to address the destruction caused by the flood in Maiduguri and its environs.

He promised that would continue to mobilise other funds and resources to see what he can do to alleviate the suffering of our people.

“It’s really mind-boggling; it is disastrous. I have never seen this kind of overwhelming disaster. I think it is going to be a herculean task in the couple of days and even weeks for this situation to go back to normal. Most of the houses would not survive because they had been submerged and the foundations had weakened.”

“I am calling on all cooperate Nigerians to rise up and support because the government can not do it alone. We really need to help make sure that people do not continue to suffer. Some of them have been in their houses for the last three days. It has really touched my heart to see how people suffered.”

Businesses in ruins, food insecurity looms- experts

Public Affairs Analyst, lamented that the flood has had catastrophic consequences, particularly in light of the region’s ongoing efforts to recover from the prolonged Boko Haram insurgency.

“Economically, the disaster has brought the state to a near standstill. Notable markets, including Gamburu and Maiduguri’s Monday Market, have been severely affected, with the latter still reeling from a devastating fire last year, Abubakar M Kareto continue, “As a vital economic artery and international marketplace, Monday Market’s disruption will have far-reaching repercussions.

He opined that infrastructure damage is alarming, with buildings at risk of collapse, bridges destroyed, and roads washed away, resulting in substantial financial losses.

“In the end, the recent flooding will have long-term consequences for the economy. The reversal is determined by policymakers’ decisions. A balance must be maintained between reconstruction efforts and support for productive areas of the economy, while also assisting those who have been affected.

“Private properties have also been severely impacted, with numerous homes collapsing, especially in older neighborhoods, and entire areas like Fori remaining submerged. The flood’s impact on education is equally concerning, with numerous schools affected, potentially compounding the existing challenges facing the state’s education sector.”

Public health expert revealed that in terms of health facilities, the flood had an equal impact on the city’s two largest hospitals, The State Specialist Hospital and UMTH, leaving lesser institutions to respond to medical demands, Dr Kaka Sanda Umaru, ” It is unfortunate to remember that floods like this typically result in additional health concerns due to unsanitary conditions and consumables.

“In terms of health facilities, the flood had an equal impact on the city’s two largest hospitals, The State Specialist Hospital and UMTH, leaving lesser institutions to respond to medical demands.”

He noted that county governments must improve their catastrophe response capabilities. For instance, more coordination between government and non-state entities is required to enable more effective resource allocation to affected households.