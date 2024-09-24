Flood: NAFDAC mops up sunk drugs, food worth over N5bn in Borno

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has removed contaminated drugs and food items worth over N5 billion from several major markets in Maiduguri, Borno State, following recent floods that compromised public health supplies.

The mop-up operation is part of NAFDAC’s efforts to prevent these products from being sold to the public, which could have led to potential disease outbreaks.

The affected markets included Gamboru Drug and Food Market, Monday Market, Open Air-Theatre Drug Market, and Gwange Drug Market. According to Kenneth Azikiwe, Director of NAFDAC North-East, the floodwaters posed a significant threat to public health by contaminating food and drug supplies in these areas.

“Our swift action in these markets is crucial to ensure that only safe and uncontaminated products are available to the public,” he said.

The operation was led by Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC’s Director General with officials drawn from Borno, Yobe, Gombe, and NAFDAC’s area laboratory. According to a statement signed by the Sayo Akintola, Nafdac resident consultant, the agency inspected and removed the compromised items to safeguard the public.

In addition to the mop-up, NAFDAC provided market vendors and the public with guidelines on ‘how to identify and manage potentially contaminated products’ in the future.

All manufacturing facilities within the flood-affected areas have been temporarily shut down to undergo Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) reassessment before resuming production. NAFDAC emphasized that this measure is necessary to ensure the safety of regulated products.

The Agency assured that its surveillance and monitoring efforts would continue, extending to all parts of the Maiduguri metropolis not yet covered in the operation.

NAFDAC also assured of its commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of food and drugs consumed by Nigerians through rigorous inspections, testing, and public education. It also urged thr public to remain vigilant and report suspicious or compromised products to the nearest NAFDAC office.