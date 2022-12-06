Zenith Bank wins ‘Bank of the Year’ award

Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as the bank of the year in Nigeria in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2022.

The award was announced by The Banker Magazine, Financial Times Group, United Kingdom, during the awards ceremony held in London on December 1, 2022, according to a statement on Sunday.

It said the award was in recognition of the bank’s strong management, sound business model and strategy, support for small businesses and efforts to cut energy consumption.

According to The Banker, Nigeria’s Bank of the Year award was among the continent’s most hotly contested this year, befitting the country’s status as Africa’s largest economy.

Zenith Bank recalled that it was named the number one bank in Nigeria by tier-1 capital by The Banker earlier in the year.

Ebenezer Onyeagwu, group managing director/CEO of Zenith Bank, said: “Winning the Bank of the Year attests to our tenacity as an institution despite a very challenging operating environment exacerbated by persistent macroeconomic headwinds.

Read also: Why I deserve second term in office, says Sanwo-Olu

“Indeed, being recognised by The Banker – the world’s longest-running international banking title – is an acknowledgment of the resilience of the Zenith brand as the leading financial institution in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

He lauded the founder and chairman, Jim Ovia, for his guidance and pioneering role in laying the foundation and building the structures for an enduring and successful institution, the board for their outstanding leadership, the staff for their commitment and dedication as well as the bank’s customers for their unflinching loyalty to the Zenith brand over the years.

Regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence, The Banker’s Bank of the Year award is contested by the world’s leading financial institutions, with winners chosen across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe, according to the statement.

Zenith Bank said its track record of excellent performance has continued to earn it numerous awards, including being recognised as the number one bank in Nigeria by tier-1 capital for the 13th consecutive year, in the 2022 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking published by The Banker Magazine; best bank in Nigeria, for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards; best commercial bank, Nigeria 2021 and 2022 in the World Finance Banking Awards; and best corporate governance bank, Nigeria, in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2022.