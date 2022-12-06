Why I deserve second term in office, says Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the weekend explained why he deserved a second term in office ahead of the 2023 general election.

Sanwo-Olu, who flagged off his second term bid campaign at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (former Onikan Stadium), on the island, listed a number of projects his administration has delivered in the last three year plus, promising to do more if re-elected in 2023.

“You can see the completion of our rail projects. For the first time in over 40 to 50 years, there will be an intra-city rail system. We have completed it and we are going to hand it over to you.

“You have seen our commitment on all of our BRT corridors; first and last mile buses and new taxis. You have seen our commitment on ferry terminals; development of ferry terminals in seventeen locations across Lagos.

“We have resolved the Apapa gridlock. You have seen a new energised LASTMA that is working tirelessly. You have seen the construction and completion of the Lekki Deep seaport.

You have seen the regional road that we are doing: you have seen the road going to Epe. You have seen the roads being constructed in Ikorodu, Alimosho, Ikoyi and Victoria Island, every part of the state”, Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor also mentioned the proactive measures taken by his administration which helped to keep Lagos safe at the time other states were submerged by floods, despite the fact Lagos lies less than two metres above the sea level.

The governor, who thanked Lagosians for believing in him and supporting his government, said his second term campaign slogan, ‘A Greater Lagos Rising’, was speaks to more people-oriented projects and programmes that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will accomplish in Lagos in the next four years.

He said his administration in the last almost four years has worked very hard to overcome challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic meltdown and other upheavals that shook the world.

He, therefore, urged the people of the state to re-elect him as governor, and Bola Tinubu, as the presidential candidate of the party in 2023.

Cornelius Ojelabi, chairman of the APC in Lagos State, who addressed the rally, reassured the electorate that the party will not disappoint them.