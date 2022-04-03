Zenith Bank commends Udom for appointing Bob as commissioner for economic development in A/Ibom

Zenith Bank has commended Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State for appointing a seasoned banker, Emem Bob to serve as the Commissioner for Economic Development in his cabinet.

The commendation was made through the Deputy General Manager (DGM)/Zonal Head of the bank, Asuquo Ita, when he led a delegation of the bank on a courtesy visit to Bob in his office in Uyo, the state capital. a former employee of the bank who was recently appointed as a member of the state executive council

The DGM, who described Emem Bob as experienced and resourceful, congratulated him on his appointment and expressed confidence that he has what it takes to move the Ministry of Economic Development to greater heights, based on his sterling performance and impressive records in the banking industry.

He pledged the bank’s continuous support to the Ministry, and to Akwa Ibom State Government at large.

In his response, Emem Bob, thanked the bank for paying him a visit upon assumption of duty and acknowledged its supportive role towards the development of different sectors of Akwa Ibom State.

“I want to specially thank Zenith Bank which has been supportive to Udom Emmanuel and the Akwa Ibom State Government.”

He also noted that the Ministry has enjoyed a cordial relationship with the bank over the years and assured that his appointment as commissioner will further deepen the relationship for better results and quality service delivery.

Bob used the opportunity to thank Governor Udom Emmanuel for finding him competent and fit to serve the people of Akwa Ibom State in his administration.

He pledged his total support for the actualisation of the Completion Agenda of the governor and promised to bring his wealth of experience in the financial sector to bear in the development of the state's economic sector and expressed gratitude to the state governor for finding him worthy to serve the people of Akwa Ibom State.

