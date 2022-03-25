Udom swears in six new commissioners

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has sworn in six new Commissioners after they had been confirmed and cleared by the state assembly.

Speaking shortly after administering oath of office to the new Commissioners in Uyo, the state capital, the governor noted that were joining his team at a very critical moment when his administration is having much to deliver to Akwa Ibom people

He urged the new team members to imitate Jesus disciples by putting the interest of Akwa Ibom people ahead of personal interests.

“This is another call to duty, it is obvious that you are combat ready. Give preference to Akwa Ibom people. do not place your personal interest above the interest of the people. You are coming at a time we have much to deliver. Bring your very best to make sure we land well and safely”. he charged.

Speaking on the need for political aspirants to eschew bitterness and ensure peaceful campaigns during the electioneering period, he said that any politician whose intention is to render service to the people would not approach such aspiration with violence.

He therefore cautioned that no individual’s ambition is worth more than the peace of over Seven million Akwa Ibom people.

“Let us play politics with understanding and fear of God. Whoever is opting to serve would never do so through violence, bloodshed and fetish oath.

“We have total zero tolerance for violence. Trying to pull another man down does not qualify you. we can do it more cleaner and peaceful than ever before. Let us know that the ambition of one man is nothing compared to the peace of over 700 million Akwa Ibom people,” he said

The six new Exco members sworn in and their Local Government Areas include; Bassey Okon – Itu, Offiong S. Offoh – Ini, Enefiok Isaac – Ikot Ekpene, Iniobong Ekong – Nsit Ubium, Bob Emem – Onna and Camillus Essien Umoh – Essien Udim