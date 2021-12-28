Yuletide: Stop extorting motorists on highways, Ondo CP warns officers

Oyeyemi Oyediran, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, has warned officers posted to expressways in the state during the Yuletide to stop extorting motorists.

Oyediran, who gave the warning when he paid an unscheduled visit to a section of the Benin-Ore Expressway to supervise the activities of police personnel posted to approved beats on the highway, however, urged them against using their duty posts to collect bribes from motorists and other travelers.

“All the policemen posted on duty on highways must be at alert and not use their duty posts as a means of extortion,” the CP said.

The warning was due to the outcry of Nigerians on the traffic congestion on the expressway caused by the number of roadblocks, unnecessary delay of commuters and pedestrians in transit.

He enjoined the policemen to ward off criminals, promptly attend to emergencies, ease vehicular movement and protect all road users along the Benin-Ore axis.

The police commissioner, who ensured free passage of vehicles on the highway during his visit, also assured residents of Ondo and all other road users of adequate security at all times.