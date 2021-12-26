Governor Sanwo-Olu spreads holiday cheer during yuletide season

For residents across Lagos State, Christmas took an unexpected, pleasant turn when gifts from their Governor came knocking at the door. Christmas wishes left as playful comments on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s social media page inspired a season of giving themed, #BOSChristmas.

Many beneficiaries expressed their initial disbelief and shock, when the exact gifts they had requested showed up at their doorsteps. “I never thought I could receive a gift from the Governor direct even within 24hours of my request”, says Akin Akinjide, a Business Coach, while taking delivery of food items to usher in the yuletide. A similar sentiment was shared by Oluwagbotemi Moshood, a final year student. “I got the laptop delivered to my door this evening and it still feels like a dream”, he said.

Other recipients of the largesse include mother of two, Oluwadamilola Adeleke, and Eunice Ifeoluwa, both in the Ijesha area of the state; Toriola Fadekemi, Ademola Adewusi, Precious Onome, Omoleye Falomo and a host of others. The lucky winners so far have been drawn from all parts of the Island and Mainland, including Surulere, Oshodi, Ejigbo, Ogba, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Abule-Egba, Ajah, etc., winning items from foodstuff, to livestock, home appliances, tuition fees, business equipment and a lot more.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the gesture, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated, “This season, be your brother’s keeper, check in on your neighbours, lend a helping hand. It is the season of giving, therefore show kindness to one another in gifts and affection. I hope we are inspired, even in our own little way to make someone happy.”

The seasonal giveaway is open to all residents within Lagos State and is billed to run throughout the yuletide season, into the new year.