Yuletide: Oneland Africa limited showers orphanage home with gifts

In a bid to give back to the society as part of its mandate away from business activities, one of the leading real estate firms in Nigeria, Oneland Africa Limited presented gift items to Olive Blooms Orphanage, to commemorate the yuletide season celebration.

Speaking with the Proprietress of the Orphanage, Ngozi Ken Udo, on how she conceived the idea behind the orphanage, she narrated how she was led to help kids that aren’t hers after she tried having a child of her own which led her to resign as a legal practitioner to fully focus on this course of raising kids that needs care and love.

She describes her orphanage home as a transition point where kids are cared for until they are settled with their original families or taken to a family that is willing to adopt. She also talked about how it would be great for the younger generation to visit the charity organization for their social and emotional development. As such visits would engender empathy and help develop a sense of gratitude rather than entitlement for belonging in a functional home/family.

After showing the Staff of Oneland Africa Limited around the building and seeing their kids, the entire management of Olive Blooms Orphanage expressed their gratitude for the thoughtfulness of the Real Estate Brand for remembering to give back and help the kids with gifts in this Christmas season of love.

Thereafter, it was all cheers and pictures were taken to mark the memorable day especially in the hearts of Oneland Africa Limited for being privileged enough to give back to those that needed the kind act of love in this Christmas season of love.

Oneland Africa Limited is committed to providing the best investment and living experience in the acquisition and sales of hassle-free properties and developing landmark buildings and expansive residences in record time, ensuring the most fulfilling lives for aspirational African families.