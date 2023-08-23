Youth group tasks new ministers on proactive leadership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Vanguard, a support group of the ruling party, has charged newly sworn in 45 ministers to strive for proactive leadership.

This is contained in a release signed by the Chibueze Oleka, national convener of the group, and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

Oleka, who congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the successful inauguration of his ministers, called on the appointees to work assiduously towards the realisation of the President’s vision for a brighter and more prosperous future for Nigeria.

The group noted that the selection of the ministers was a reflection of the President’s astute judgement and testament to his unwavering dedication to the development and progress of the country and urged the new ministers to uphold the tenets of hard-work and dedication to public service.

“The challenges ahead may be great, but I am confident that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and with your support, our nation is in capable hands.

“Your collective expertise and diverse backgrounds will undoubtedly bring a fresh and innovative approach to addressing the multifaceted issues confronting our nation,” he said.

Oleka, however, thanked Tinubu for his fostering unity among diverse groups, bridging gaps and creating a sense of common purpose through inclusiveness, transparency and accountability.

He also thanked the President for his commitment to youth empowerment and pledged the support of the youths for his administration.

“Our youths are ready to contribute their energy, creativity, and determination to the realisation of your vision for Nigeria.

“Your administration’s commitment to empowering young people to be agents of change is truly inspiring, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact that will result from this partnership.

“With the unyielding determination that has brought you this far, I am confident that your tenure will leave an indelible mark on the annals of Nigerian history,” Oleka said.

