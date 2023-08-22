Tinubu’s Ministers can’t ensure accountability, create jobs- Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Presidential candidate in the February 25 election, on Tuesday, berated President Bola Tinubu’s 45-member cabinet, insisting that they lack the capacity ensure accountability, stabilize the Naira, tackle insecurity amongst the several myriad problems facing the nation.

Atiku, in his assessment of the ministerial lineup, described it as “Dismal”, “Elephantine”, and “Imprudent”, putting it mildly.”

Atiku, speaking through Segun Showunmi, his former Spokesman and Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain in Ogun State, said the “Atiku/Okowa’s PDP’s Cabinet Would Have Been Lean And More Equitable.”

The PDP leader, who queried the rationale behind many Ministers when Nigeria’s economy was going through challenges, added, “should the government be that large at a time when a lean cabinet seems more needful given the country’s financial state? Can a nation be in dire straits, and those who created the economic and governance mess be shoving it in our faces as though we have become a captured nation with no way out of the slavery of helplessness?

“It is clear that this government wishes to adopt the rake strategy, not as in poker but as in the bragging that tries to mask crass ill-preparedness, flip-flopping around serious issues and deep psychopathic I-don’t-care attitude.”

“First, they scrapped the Niger Delta ministry; then they hurriedly put it back; someone should pinch me to wake up not just me but a captured people who must, barring the court ruling, endure a long road to freedom.

“There is no point saying the obvious in terms of the lopsidedness and favouritism the cabinet has shown.

The PDP said Nigerians must now “prepare for the consequences of what is before us in this vast cabinet that has just been inaugurated.

“Nigerians must learn that election choices have consequences, and now I welcome us all to dimming hope with nothing assured.

He says, “The significant issues before the nation in no particular order are accountability and justice, stabilizing the Naira, security, national cohesion, the economy (jobs) and national reorientation, to mention but a few.

He expressed worries that the “flopper-in-chief” had already started changing the portfolios before they started their original assignments, describing it as “indicative of trial and error and lack of preparation.”

“Not much has changed in the recycled status quo, resembling the same of same and the most notorious bullies having the undeserved right to add to the misery of the people in some sad reality of gangsterism of the new order.

The PDP Chieftain, also in his assessment of Tinubu’s policies since he took over on May 29, 2023, stated that “in the last nearly 82 or so days, our new helmsman has demystified himself and whatever toga of competence that was mouthed.”

He noted, “Unfortunately, they neither allowed the media to ask questions during the campaign nor allowed for sober interrogation of the issues by the stakeholders who seemed to have been hoodwinked with irrelevances as against asking the critical how.”

“They have now resulted in bragging and raking and policy summersault.

He also took a sweep at Tinubu’s rice palliatives, describing it as one of the “biggest jokes” of the administration.

“The biggest joke is a palliative of rice and wholesale delivery of N5B in the direction of state governors, which to my mind is like giving the fish to the cat with the expectation of delivery to the rat, brilliant indeed.

“They have not accepted that it’s either you deregulate and take your hands off the pricing of petroleum products, or you interfere with it in a veiled return to the subsidy you claim are unable to sustain, a confused lot.

He also lampooned the President’s Investors and Exporters ( I&E ) foreign exchange window and floating of the forex by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN ), which he said is “unfortunately not yielding anything but misery; typical of people who act before they think in a knee-jerk trial and error manner, voodoo economics.”

“Oh, I forgot, they have no capability or interest in figuring out and placing consequences on those who ran the forex aground; now, at last check, the difference between the bank rate and the black market rate still gives a reasonable headroom for illegal profit arbitrage they sought to avoid.”



