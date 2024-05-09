Kano allocates N5bn for pension gratuities

The administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in Kano State has allocated N5 billion for the disbursement as second installment of pension gratuities to retired workers in the State.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf made the statement during the commencement of the 14th State Executive Council meeting held at the Council Chamber, Government House, Kano.

He noted that the new disbursement was a follow- up to the one disbursed last year, when the sum of N6 billion was disbursed to settle outstanding arrears of hundreds of pensioners that had not received their entitlements in the past eight years.

Governor Yusuf said that the payment was made to support pensioners and bring joy to their lives as many had endured years of waiting without receiving their rightful dues despite their dedicated service to the State during their working years.

The governor added that the current Administration is committed to ensuring the well-being of civil servants, and retirees in the State.

Governor Yusuf also noted that the Administration was making preparations for clearing drainages in the Kano metropolis in anticipation of the rainy season.

He said that all the heads of the interim management councils in all the 44 local government areas of the State had been directed to make similar arrangements.